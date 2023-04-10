Ashley Nicole Black to Moderate Brett Goldstein’s NAB Panel

Two-time Emmy-award winning writer, actress and comedian Ashley Nicole Black will moderate a fireside chat with actor/writer/ producer Brett Goldstein in a ‘Conversation with Brett Goldstein’ on the NAB Show main stage on April 17, at 4 p.m. Goldstein will discuss his multifaceted creative career, how he balances his various roles, and his process for creating compelling content.

Black has worked on several comedy shows, including HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, and the upcoming Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey. As a writer and actor, she has worked alongside Goldstein on Apple TV+’s Shrinking and Ted Lasso, which has earned 40 Emmy Award nominations and 11 wins in its first two seasons. Now back in Los Angeles, she has signed an overall deal to produce content for Warner Bros. Television Group’s many platforms.

The NAB Show will take place on April 15-19, 2023 in Las Vegas.