RAI’s ‘Jams’ to Premiere in Spain

Teen series Jams, co-produced by Italy’s Rai Kids and Stand by me, will debut on TVE in Spain, where it will be broadcast on kids’ channel Clan. The series has aired in Italy on Rai Gulp and is distributed in South and Central America by HBO Latinoamérica, with the collaboration of RaiCom. Four seasons and a special edition are available.

The innovative teen series, created by Simona Ercolani, deals with the topic of child abuse, helping young audiences handle manipulation and ambiguous behavior by adults, and learning the importance of asking for help, overcoming fear and shame. The series also tackles other sensitive topics such as bullying, cyberbullying, and gambling.

Jams has received a Pulcinella Award at Cartoons on the Bay, a Content Innovation Award, and a Moige Award (Movimento Italiano Genitori).