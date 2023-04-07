MIPFormats Pitch Finalists Announced

MIPTV and FOX Alternative Entertainment have revealed the five finalists of the 2023 MIPFormats Pitch, each of whom will be invited to present their original unscripted formats to a jury in Cannes on day one of MIPTV 2023 (running April 17-19).

The jury will be chaired by Allison Wallach, president, Unscripted Programming of FOX Entertainment, with Yasmin Rawji (executive vice president, Unscripted – Network, of FOX Entertainment) and Nathalie Wogue (consultant, international format strategist, FAE). The session will be moderated by Maria Chiara Duranti (chief editor, Formatbiz).

A total of 89 projects from 27 countries were submitted for the 2023 competition. The finalists are: Eyes On The Prize, The Connected Set (U.K.); Gold, Format Espresso (Italy); Show Must Go On, formatworkshop (Turkey); The Love Pitch, Select TV Formats (U.K.); and Weekend Without Parents, Heroes Creative Studio (Ukraine).

The winner of the pitch will be awarded US$5,000 for development by FAE, along with the opportunity to have their concept pitched to global buyers as part of FOX’s $U.S.100 million International Unscripted Format Fund. The pitch and keynote presentation will take place on April 17 at 3.45 pm in the Debussy Theater of the Palais with one winning concept selected live on stage.

The 2022 winner Cheat On The Glitch, created by Christian Gamboa, is currently being developed by FAE.