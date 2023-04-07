Content Budapest Confirms Participating Companies

Content Budapest has confirmed 128 participating companies and announced that M7 Group’s Bill Wijdeveld, BluTV’s Mustafa Alpay Güler, Paprika Studios’ Krisztina Gallo and Parrot Analytics’ Amit Devani have joined the speakers line-up for the Budapest event taking place on June 27-29 at the Kempinski hotel.

The conference agenda will see business leaders discuss their content strategies and co-production opportunities, whilst key executives and analysts will talk to the latest trends and challenges impacting the international market, from pay TV to FAST.

Plus in a focus on Turkey, executives from across the Turkish business will talk to partnership opportunities with the region and beyond.

Buyers that have recently confirmed their participation are TVN Warner Bros. (Poland), Oscar Film Production (Azerbaijan), Shri Lanka Rupavahini TV Corporation, Tanweer, (Greece), Megogo (Ukraine), A2Filmes (Brazil), The Burbank Agency (France), Film Brigade (Czech Republic) and Paramount Global (Poland).