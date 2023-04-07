Calinos is ‘Indefensible’

Turkey’s Calinos Entertainment is premiering two new drama series: Farah and Twisted Lives, produced by O3 Medya; plus Canadian production Indefensible.

Farah follows the story of an Iranian woman, who has to flee her country and is struggling to live in Istanbul, working as a cleaning lady in order to pay for her son’s medical treatments. She soon gets involved in a war between the mafia and the police. The series is currently on air on Wednesdays in primetime, on FOX in Turkey.

Twisted Lives, starring Timucin Esen (Korkmaz) and Sevket Coruh (İskender), revolves around two best friends, who end up becoming nemesis. The series, shot in the beautiful coastal town of Bodrum, debuts on April 11 on FOX in Turkey.

Indefensible (“Indéfendable”) is a Canadian crime drama that has already had two successful seasons on Canada’s TVA. Produced by Pixcom in collaboration with Quebecor Content, the series follows the cases of the criminal defense team at the Lapointe-Macdonald firm.