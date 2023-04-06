NFTYS Noms To Close on April 15

Nominations for The NFTYS, the first show recognizing the cultural innovators who are redefining fashion, art, music, entertainment, and technology across the metaverse, will close on April 15, 2023.

Winners will be unveiled during the live broadcast to be held at The NIKO Theatre at Worre Studios in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 14, 2023. The NFTYS are executive produced by web3 entrepreneur Chris J. Snook and E! Entertainment Television co-founder Larry Namer.

To be eligible for consideration, nominated candidates must demonstrate one or more of the following: inspire, enable, validate, empower, or unlock the potential, use, or education of people on the vast array of web3 solutions, and the necessity for web3 adoption through their work and project.

The NFTYS’ 14 categories include: The Nakamoto NFTY- Innovator of the Year, The Unsung Trailblazer, The Cultural Tastemaker of the Year, Web3 Fashion Innovator of the Year; Bridge Builder, and Most Influential Celebrity, among others.