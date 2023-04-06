MX Player Inks Deal with Paramount GCD

India’s OTT platform MX Player has partnered with Paramount Global Content Distribution to bring its all-female sports entertainment show WOW – Women Of Wrestling to Indian audiences. The Indian entertainment app MX Player has licensed the new season of the all-women wrestling series, which includes streaming rights to 52 one-hour episodes. The new season will be available on MX Player from April 8, 2023.

WOW – Women Of Wrestling is an all-women wrestling sports show, where a group of intelligent, fearless and motivated women come together from different walks of life to inspire and encourage with their fight for championships, justice, and revenge.

WOW is owned by sports executive Jeanie Buss and was created by David McLane, founder of the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Professional wrestling superstar, screenwriter, mental health advocate and New York Times bestselling author AJ Mendez serves as executive producer and color commentator.