TV2’s Pavel Stantchev to Keynote at NATPE Budapest

Pavel Stantchev, CEO of TV2 Media Group, will headline as a keynote speaker at NATPE Budapest, taking place on June 19-22, 2023 at the InterContinental Hotel in Budapest.

Stantchev will talk about TV2’s next plans for expanding and engaging its audience, and the challenges and opportunities he anticipates as he continues to set and implement business strategies for the media conglomerate.

Georgi R. Chakarov, president and CEO of TVBIZZ Group, is also lined up to give a keynote presentation about market trends in the CEE content industry landscape.

NATPE Budapest is expected to welcome more than 400 buyers; exhibitors slated to attend include Banijay Rights, MGM and Red Arrow Studios, as well as a contingent of Turkish distributors, in addition to Unifrance and Pact.

The seventh edition of format competition Pitch and Play LIVE! will also return to NATPE Budapest, and project submissions are currently being accepted