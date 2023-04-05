NAB Show Focuses on Inclusion

NAB Show will host its third annual NAB Diversity Symposium, open to all attendees, on April 16-17, during the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas. Designed to help broadcast organizations develop corporate diversity, equity and inclusion strategies and embrace diversity in media and the workplace, this year’s symposium will focus on inclusion.

“The NAB has pledged to ensure that broadcast and media companies can reach their employment requirements and build a workforce that mirrors our surrounding communities,” said Michelle Duke, NAB’s chief diversity officer. “During this symposium, we provide our members with the tools, knowledge and resources to help them discover top-notch talent and enable employees to propel their careers forward. Overall, these sessions further NAB’s critical mission of opening opportunities, fostering inclusive workplaces and assisting the broadcast industry in meeting future challenges head-on.”

Five sessions will take place across the two days, featuring speakers such as Teri Arvesu Gonzalez, senior vice president for social impact and sustainability at TelevisaUnivision, Samira Panah, director of global media & entertainment at Amazon Web Services, Nancy Rae Stone, deputy director of the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program, Col. Greg Gadson, an army veteran and actor (Battleship and CBS series The Inspectors), and Ann Bobeck, vice president of FCC Legal and Business at Fox Corporation, among others.