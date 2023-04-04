TelevisaUnivision Honored at GLAAD Media Awards

TelevisaUnivision received a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism, for Vico Ortiz — Primer Impacto (Univision), and a Special Recognition for En Sus Palabras, available on ViX.

In Primer Impacto non-binary Puerto Rican actor Vico Ortiz speaks about playing a real-life historical figure of a non-binary pirate on the comedy show and reveals the process of coming into their own sexuality.

Eleven-episode series En Sus Palabras offers an in-depth look at Latino leaders, advocates and personalities who have made significant strides and contributions while breaking barriers in our culture.

TelevisaUnivision’s brands Univision and Univision.com received a total of seven nominations in two categories for Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism, and Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article.

The Annual GLAAD Media Awards acknowledge media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives.

The award ceremony took place in Los Angeles, on March 30, 2023.