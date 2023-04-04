Media Ranch Signs Deal with MGM for ‘Watch!’

MGM Alternative has optioned Media Ranch’s format Watch! for the U.S. Part variety show and part memory game, Watch! features two rival teams competing against one another to answer questions based on live onstage performances.

Media Ranch’s founder and CEO Sophie Ferron said about the deal, “We are thrilled that the MGM Alternative team has taken Watch! for the U.S. and are confident they will make it a hit. Watch! is such a fun engaging show for the entire family.”

Barry Poznick, head of MGM Alternative, added, “We love that this show gives viewers two popular formats in one: game and variety. American audiences will love the simplicity of the play-along, just watch …and win!”

Created by Dan Munday (Survivor, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome) and John Kirhoffer (Survivor), Watch! has been optioned in thirteen territories around the world, including to ProSieben in Germany. The show premiered on ProSieben in July 2020 and was hosted by presenter, actor, and writer Ruth Moschner (Germany’s Got Talent, The Masked Singer Germany).