ITV Studios’ Ruth Berry to Keynote at MIPTV

Ruth Berry, managing director, Global Distribution and Global Entertainment, ITV Studios will give a keynote address at MIPTV (running April 17-19) on April 18 in Cannes.

Appointed to the newly created role heading ITV Studio’s scripted, non-scripted and formats distribution businesses earlier this year, Berry will outline the strategy behind the move, made to reflect the global industry’s evolution, as well as previewing non-scripted fare and formats from the studio.

Part of the conference program’s Media Mastermind series, and her first stage appearance since taking up the new role, the session will take place at 3.45pm on the second day of the market in the Debussy Theatre of the Palais des Festivals.

During a decade with ITV Studios, including a six-year tenure as managing director, she has overseen the transformation of predominantly English-language content sales (with a factual specialism), to a global distributor of English and European language drama, alongside a portfolio of high quality non-scripted titles.

Prior to joining ITV Studios, Berry was at Shine International where she was SVP, head of EMEA and at The Walt Disney Company, where her roles included head of Branded Services and Digital Media Distribution, EMEA.