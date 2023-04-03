Silverback to Receive MIP SDG Award

MIPTV will honor acclaimed natural history producers Silverback (Silverback Films and Studio Silverback) with the fourth annual MIP SDG Award at the upcoming MIPTV market (running April 17-19 in Cannes), to be accepted by Studio Silverback’s director Jonnie Hughes.

Established in association with the United Nations in support of their Decade of Action campaign, the MIPTV SDG Award recognizes media companies for their action and contribution to delivering against the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. All3Media’s Silverback Films is being recognized alongside Studio Silverback, in particular for work supporting goals directed at ‘climate action’ and the conservation of ‘life below water’ and ‘life on land’.

The session on April 18 in the Palais des Festivals will include an on-stage interview with Jonnie Hughes covering both the craft behind, and the purpose driving, the company’s globally impactful work. The award will be presented by Caroline Petit, United Nations.

Founded by Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey, the U.K.-based Silverback Films is renowned for global wildlife landmark series and features. These include Our Planet (Netflix), David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet (Netflix), The Hunt and The Mating Game (BBC One), six Disneynature features (Disney+), and the recently launched Wild Isles, a five-part series again collaborating with Sir David Attenborough.

In 2020 the founders additionally established Studio Silverback with Hughes and former WWF executive director Colin Butfield. The multi-platform arm focuses on films that tackle the world’s pressing environmental challenges for a global audience.