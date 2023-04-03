Rai Launches Dyslexia-Themed Kids’ Series

Italy’s Rai Kids has unveiled The Chronicles of Nanaria, a 15-episode live action comedy series featuring 11-year-old Arianna, who realizes she has dyslexia. She begins to educate herself about the disorder and slowly gets to accept it.

Through a video diary, Arianna tells her school misadventures, and the discovery of her middle school theatre class, where she meets Nora, an attentive teacher, and some wonderful friends with whom she finds the strength to overcome her difficulties.

The series is produced by Rai Kids with Rome-based Aurora Film, and premieres this week on Rai Gulp TV channel and on the Rai Play platform.

The series has the patronage of AID, Italian Dyslexia Association.