FOX Orders U.S. Version of ‘Doc’ Medical Drama

FOX has given a straight-to-series order to the medical procedural drama Doc, from executive producers Barbie Kligman (Magnum P.I., Secrets and Lies, Private Practice), Hank Steinberg (For Life, Without a Trace) and Erwin Stoff (I Am Legend, The Matrix). The new series, to be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment Studios, will premiere on FOX in 2023-2024.

Based on the Italian series, Doc — Nelle tue mani, which was created and is produced by Lux Vide, a Fremantle Company, and featured Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò of The White Lotus, FOX’s Doc is a new medical drama centered on the Dr. Amy Elias, chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soul mate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine.

