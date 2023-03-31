‘The Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful’ to Premiere on Paramount+

Canadian prodco Beauty World Search has licensed competition series The Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful to Paramount+ in Canada; the show will premiere today.

The inspirational reality series, filmed in South Africa and hosted by AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, celebrates diversity and inclusion while breaking down the traditional barriers set in the beauty industry by encouraging regular people to be confident in who they are.

Showcasing a diverse cast, 22 contestants —ranging in ages from 21 to 60 — are guided by celebrity coaches and mentors which represent internationally recognized brands, such as Elizabeth Arden and Inglot. Contestants are guided through a series of emotional and character-building challenges designed to help them show that they are beautiful even if their beauty does not fit in the traditional industry mold.

In the end, only one person will win and emerge as the face of The Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful, becoming the face of an international brand campaign and taking home prizes.

The 10 x 45’ series is produced by Beauty World Search and distributed worldwide by Indigo Entertainment.