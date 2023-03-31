NATPE Budapest Opens Format Pitching Competition

NATPE Budapest, taking place on June 19-22 at the Intercontinental hotel in Budapest, is now accepting submissions for the seventh edition of format pitching competition Pitch & Play LIVE!

Pitch & Play seeks out new format concepts from the CEE region with the most international potential; original unscripted format concepts created after May 1, 2022 can be submitted for consideration.

A selection committee will evaluate each format based on three criteria: originality, universality, and internationality. The three entries that receive the most points will be selected to take part in the Pitch & Play LIVE! Final, which is scheduled to take place at NATPE Budapest on Tuesday, June 20.

NATPE organizers have confirmed the attendance of media groups Banijay Rights, MGM and Red Arrow Studios International as exhibitors at the CEE market. These companies join the Turkish contingent — Kanal D, Global Agency, MISTCO, MADD, TRT, ATV and OGM — as well as European distributors such as DARO Film, Gaumont, Newen Connect, RTI Mediaset, and IMPS, among others.

The 30-year-old marketplace is expecting more than 400 buyers from a varied list of companies; in addition, Unifrance and Pact have signed on as event partners and will be bringing official delegations from France and the U.K.