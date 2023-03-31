Lots of Satellite Talks

Interconnecting communications satellite in space was years ago on the companies agenda, today the communications are taking place at the sat companies’ corporate offices, with Luxembourg-based sat operator SES talking with Intelsat — also based in Luxembourg, but operating from Virginia, in the U.S. — about a possible merger.

Previously, California-based satellite operator Viasat proposed to acquire London-based Inmarsat, while Paris-based Eutelsat is looking to merge with London-based OneWeb.

Sat operators are also addressing bandwidth concerns with the launch of new satellites, as in the case of Viasat, that will be launching the long-awaited Viasat-3 in early April.

All these talks are reportedly fueled by the looming competition with Starlink, the service operated by Elon Musk’s Space X, which has been targeting both consumers and companies.