Interconnecting communications satellite in space was years ago on the companies agenda, today the communications are taking place at the sat companies’ corporate offices, with Luxembourg-based sat operator SES talking with Intelsat — also based in Luxembourg, but operating from Virginia, in the U.S. — about a possible merger.
Previously, California-based satellite operator Viasat proposed to acquire London-based Inmarsat, while Paris-based Eutelsat is looking to merge with London-based OneWeb.
Sat operators are also addressing bandwidth concerns with the launch of new satellites, as in the case of Viasat, that will be launching the long-awaited Viasat-3 in early April.
All these talks are reportedly fueled by the looming competition with Starlink, the service operated by Elon Musk’s Space X, which has been targeting both consumers and companies.
