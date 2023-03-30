Omens Signs New Animation Deal with MediaCorp

Singapore and U.K.-based animation company Omens Studios has secured a multi-season commission from Singapore’s MediaCorp to produce two new series based on 123 Number Squad and Leo the Wildlife Ranger.

The deal includes three seasons of 123 Number Squad spin off series Paula & Pals and four seasons of a refreshed version of Leo the Wildlife Ranger.

Paula & Pals is a series that sees the characters from 123 Number Squad take on activities in their neighborhood, Numberville, as well as in a magical garden, the jungles and a Treasure Island. Aimed at ages 3-6 years old, the social and emotional development spin-off will focus on themes such as respect, kindness and diversity, as well as interacting with others, communication skills and taking responsibility for our actions.

The new refreshed seasons of Leo the Wildlife Ranger focuses on Junior Rangers Leo and Katie, along with their pet dog Hero, as they go on adventures around the globe to protect wildlife and uncover interesting facts about the natural world. The wildlife-centric series is aimed at 3-7 year olds and provides young audiences with zoology facts, teaching environmental awareness and nature conservation and helping build social skills and team work.

Both series are currently in pre-production and production.