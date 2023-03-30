MGM Execs Join Content LA Speakers

MGM executives Chris Brearton and Michael Wright have joined the speaker line-up for Content LA and will deliver an in-depth dive into the studio’s future plans at the two-day event taking place on May 18-19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel alongside LA Screenings Independents.

Brearton, VP, Corporate Strategy, PV and Studios, head of MGM unscripted and MGM+ and Wright, head of MGM+ will discuss domestic and international rebrand, content strategies and opportunities for international partnerships.

Brearton and Wright are joining a growing roster of speakers, which has recently also confirmed David Eilenberg, Brian Tannenbaum and Jennifer Vaux of Roku, David Madden of Wattpad Webtoon Studios, and Yolanda Macias of Cinedigm.

In other Content conferences news, Warner Bros. Discovery Poland’s Dorota Eberhardt, Firefly’s Ivana Mikovic and K7 Media’s David Ciaramella are the latest speakers to be announced for Content Budapest, slated for June 27-29 at the Kempinski Hotel.