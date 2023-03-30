GMA, ACE and IPOPHl Co-Host Anti-Piracy Symposium

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, GMA Network, and Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines co-hosted an anti-piracy symposium on March 29 in Manila entitled “Disrupting the Piracy Ecosystem and Protecting Legal Services.”

The symposium, attended by over 80 government officials and content industry representatives, discussed effective strategies to disrupt and curb high levels of digital piracy, the efficacy of site blocking, and effective consumer messaging to make internet users more aware of the dangers of downloading malware from piracy websites and services.

Undersecretary Sharon Garin of the Philippines’ Department of Energy, a long-time supporter of the Filipino creative industry, gave the key note address in which she addressed the challenges faced by the film industry.

Pictured (l. to r.): GMA International first vice president and head of Operations Joseph T. Francia, Department of Energy Undersecretary Hon. Sharon S. Garin, IPOPHL director general Rowel Barba, and ACE head for Asia Pacific Neil Gane