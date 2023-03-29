Susan Zirinsky to Keynote at MIPDOC Co-Production Summit

MIPTV announced that journalist and producer Susan Zirinsky will give a headline keynote at the annual MIPDOC Co-Production Summit on Monday, April 17 in Cannes, as part of the MIPDOC Market at MIPTV.

Currently president of See It Now Studios, Zirinsky will draw both on her current role and her extensive experience as the former president of CBS News.

Launched in 2021, See It Now Studios develops and produces documentaries and docuseries for Paramount+, CBS Television Network, Paramount Global networks, and third-party platforms, with projects including 11 Minutes, FBI True, Never Seen Again, Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Indivisible – Healing Hate, Ghislaine – Partner in Crime, Watergate: High Crimes In The White House, and a wide array of specials.

This year’s MIPDOC Co-production Summit will also feature the case study Citizens at War: A Year in Ukraine. Kyiv’s Film UA production company, in collaboration with producers from Australia and the U.K., have over the last year recorded the fate of Ukraine through the eyes of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena.