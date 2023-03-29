RTS Programme Awards 2023 Winners

The Royal Television Society unveiled the winners for the RTS Programme Awards 2023, in partnership with Audio Network. The winners were crowned at the awards ceremony hosted by comedian Tom Allen at London’s JW Marriott Grosvenor House on March 28.

Guests in attendance included Kate Winslet, Billie Piper, Sarah Lancashire, Charlie Brooker, Sharon Horgan, Huw Edwards, Gaby Roslin, Claudia Winkleman, Stephen Merchant, Susan Wokoma, Gabby Logan, Ade Adepitan, Kit Connor, Alex Scott, Maxine Peake, and Diane Morgan.

Across the 30 categories, the BBC reigned with 17 wins, three of which were for comedy series Am I Being Unreasonable? Channel 4 followed with six wins, with Derry Girls recognized across two of the categories: Scripted Comedy and Writer – Comedy. Other series that received wins across multiple categories included BBC’s The Traitors for Entertainment and Entertainment Performance, BBC’s Sherwood for Drama Series and Adeel Akhtar for the brand-new Supporting Actor – Male category.

New this year, the Supporting Actor – Female award was presented to Ambika Mod for BBC and AMC’s This Is Going to Hurt, the inaugural Comedy Drama award was given to Sky’s Brassic. In addition, BET UK celebrated its first ever RTS award, taking home the win in the Arts category for The Evolution of Black British Music.

The full list of nominees and winners is available here.