NFL to Stream Games

The U.S. National Football League (NFL) is planning to stream NFL games to bars and restaurant in a commercial-rights deal with financial group RedBird Capital Partners.

The new venture, EverPass Media, is set to stream NFL Sunday Ticket (out-of-market regional Sunday games) starting with the 2023-2024 season, and eventually expand its services to other live sports and events. EverPass Media is led by Derek Chang and Alex Kaplan, both executives worked at DirectTV, the sat broadcaster that has held the Sunday Ticket rights for more than 20 years.

Last year, YouTube acquired seven-year residential rights for NFL games, valued at $2 billion per year. Commercial rights, on the other hand, are valued at $200 million per year.

Other major sports that could soon migrate to streaming services include football (soccer), baseball, boxing and college American football.