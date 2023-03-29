A+E Unveils Brand Refresh for History

A+E Networks EMEA has refreshed The HISTORY® Channel logo and brand identity across EMEA. The channel’s new look and identity are part of a global refresh that started with A+E Networks in the U.S. and then rolled out internationally, reaching EMEA this month.

The new visual identity hides a H within a H, symbolizing the idea of unearthing the real story that lies beneath the surface.

Heather Jones, chief creative officer of EMEA at A+E Networks EMEA, commented: “The powerful mix of programming that is accessible, engaging, informative and fun is a winning combination that has been resonating with our viewers for years. In addition, modernizing the look and feel of the channel will help lift the brand to its next phase of success’’.

In the U.K., the brand known as Sky HISTORY will continue with its current logo and brand identity. In Italy, the refresh will be rolled out in June.