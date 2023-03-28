WildBrain to Acquire House of Cool

Canada-based WildBrain has signed an agreement to acquire Toronto-based animation pre-production company House of Cool.

House of Cool executives and co-founders, Wes Lui and Ricardo Curtis, will be joining the WildBrain Studios senior management team in the newly created roles of co-general managers of House of Cool, reporting to Josh Scherba, president of WildBrain, who heads up the company’s content and studio business.

Collaborating closely with WildBrain’s animation studio in Vancouver, House of Cool will maintain operations at its Toronto facility, where their pre-production team will be joining the company. The House of Cool brand will be maintained as a distinct identity under the WildBrain banner.

Founded in 2004, House of Cool has worked on over 20 theatrical films, which have grossed over US $6.23 billion of box office receipts, providing a variety of pre-production services, including storyboarding; conceptual and visual development; character, environment and prop design; and the creation of animatic test videos.