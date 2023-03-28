Ernesto Contreras Wins Best Director at Series Mania Fest

Tengo Que Morir Todas las Noches, an upcoming original series to be released by Paramount+, received an award for Best Director at the Series Mania festival, held in Lille, France, last week. The series, based on the book of the same name by Guillermo Osorno, is directed by Ernesto Contreras, who received the award at the festival (pictured).

Tengo Que Morir Todas las Noches, which competed in the festival’s International Panorama category, presents a social and cultural portrait of gay life in Mexico City in the 1980s. The series follows the life of a young man eager to explore the world and live freely when he arrives in Mexico City to study journalism. He discovers, in an emblematic bar, a melting pot of unique and diverse characters; they will all become part of his chosen family.