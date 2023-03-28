Argo Films’ Richard Johns and Director E. Elias Merhige Launch Promethean Pictures

Argo Films’ Richard Johns has partnered with film director E. Elias Merhige on new production label Promethean Pictures. The U.K.-based venture launches with a varied slate of TV and film projects in development, the first of which is survival story Howl.

Merhige and Johns first worked together as director and producer on Shadow of the Vampire (2000), starring Willem Dafoe and John Malkovich.

Howl, which is in advanced development and already being reviewed by selected studios and streamers, is a drama about love and survival. It tells the moving story of Harry, a friendly family dog that inadvertently gets left at home during an extreme winter after his owners die in a car crash. Told from Harry’s point of view, he goes through a rollercoaster survival ride, until he meets his greatest challenge, an orphaned wolf-cub. Howl will use innovative, naturalistic and cutting-edge motion picture technology to tell a story about man, animals and nature, told not from a human viewpoint looking in, but from the animals’ point of view.

Howl is written by Christopher Monger (Temple Grandin, The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain), with Doug Allan (Frozen Planet) on board as cinematographer, and Andrew Simpson (The Revenant, Game of Thrones) as the wolf whisperer.