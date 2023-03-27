The Angel Lynn Story on Channel 4

The U.K.’s Channel 4 has commissioned Wonderhood Studios to produce Kidnapped: The Angel Lynn Story (w/t), a documentary film charting the life of Angel Lynn, a young woman who suffered severe life-changing injuries whilst trying to escape an abusive relationship.

Angel Lynn was an 18-year-old college student from Loughborough with ambitions to become a forensic scientist. Her life changed forever when she started a relationship with Chay Bowskill. Eventually, Angel took the brave decision to leave him. What happened next is unclear, but Bowskill subsequently bundled her into a van driven by a friend, and Angel fell out of it while it was travelling at approximately 60mph.

The documentary follows her rehabilitation and gradual recovery from the serious injuries she suffered as a result of falling from the van at high speed, as her family hopes she may be able to remember and communicate the details about the events leading up to her injuries.

The film is directed by Chloe Fairweather (Dying to Divorce, Scouting for Girls), produced by Alison Cain, and the executive producers are Wonderhood’s head of Factual Programs Katharine Patrick (The Devil’s Advocate, Baby Surgeons) and James W. Newton (Baby Surgeons, Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life). The feature is being distributed by Freemantle.