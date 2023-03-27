Franchises Needed For Netflix

Netflix is willing to put its money –– more than $200 million –– in projects with potential to become a good franchise, and this time the genre is science-fiction. The streamer is greenlighting The Electric State, based on a 2018 graphic novel by Swedish author Simon Stalenhag.

The gothic sci-fi story follows a teenage girl and a robot on a cross-country journey. The movie will be directed by Marvel franchise experts Joe and Anthony Russo.

With over 230 million subscribers, Netflix has had success with franchises such as Stranger Things, as well as the sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which earned an Academy Award nomination and is one of the most watched English language films on the platform.

The Wall Street Journal calculated that Netflix’s most popular English-language movie was the 2021 film Red Notice (also budgeted at $200 million) with 364 million hours viewed. The rank was based on hours viewed in the first 28 days, which VideoAge unofficially translated into 40 million TV households (accounts).