CBS Reality Commissions ‘Donal MacIntyre’s Killer Evidence’

CBS Reality has commissioned Emporium Productions to produce new Donal MacIntyre-fronted true crime original series Donal MacIntyre’s Killer Evidence.

Renowned investigative journalist and criminologist Donal MacIntyre will host this 10 x 60’ series featuring ten U.K. and U.S. cases, in which forensics science uncovers the ‘killer evidence’ to bring murderers to justice.

Each story is told first hand by the people who were there as the investigation unfolded, as well as by expert commentators, including forensic scientists Tracy Alexander of the City of London Police, senior forensic scientist Jo Millington, forensic psychiatrist Dr Sohom Das, digital forensic expert Andrew Sheldon, and pathologist Brett Lockyer.

Donal MacIntyre’s Killer Evidence is produced by Emporium Productions and is co-funded and distributed internationally by Rainmaker Content. Executive producers are Sam Rowden and Jess Rampling from AMC Networks International – U.K.