ViX to Premiere New Series ‘Montecristo’

Spanish-language streaming service ViX will premiere new dramatic thriller series Montecristo on April 14, with all its six episodes available on launch day.

The ViX original series is a modern take on the literary classic The Count of Montecristo by Alexandre Dumas. It’s the story of Alejandro Montecristo (William Levy), an enigmatic figure who bursts into the public eye and raises concerns amongst the elites because the origin of his fortune and his past are unknown. Montecristo’s new technology company has incited the envy and interest of many, including Fernando Alvarez Mondego (Roberto Enríquez), a businessman connected to the Spanish aristocracy who wants to acquire the Montecristo startup. What Fernando doesn’t know is that Montecristo is someone he knew decades ago and the reason for his sudden appearance in his life is fueled by revenge.

The adaptation is created by Lidia Fraga and Jacobo Díaz, and directed by Alberto Ruiz-Rojo. The series is produced by David Martinez, Ángela Agudo, David Cotarelo and executive produced by Secuoya Studios and Sergio Pizzolante. William Levy and his producing partner Jeff Goldberg also served as executive producers.