OGM Presents ‘Miracle of Love’

OGM UNIVERSE has a new drama series available for international distribution, OGM Pictures’ Miracle of Love, which premiered on March 23 on Star TV in Turkey.

Miracle of Love tells the story of a 130-year-old man, Ali Tahir (Birkan Sokullu), a brave commander who, after being shot in combat, is resurrected by the “Water of Life.” After that day he never ages again. In the following years he lives different lives, getting married to a series of women, who inevitably can’t handle the fact that Ali Tahir never ages. Until 2023, when he meets Harika, a young writer, who changes everything in his life.

The lead roles in the series are portrayed by Birkan Sokullu (Flames of Desire, The Innocents) and Ebru Şahin (Destan, Hercai, Forbidden Fruit, Evermore), alongside renowned actors Zerrin Tekindor, Hümeyra, and Necip Memili.

The series is directed by Hilal Saral (director of Endless Love, Kuzey Güney, Fatmagül, and Forbidden Love), script by Nuran Evren Şit, who has contributed to successful TV series such as Lady’s Farm, Matter of Respect, Wounded Love, and Atiye.

Ekin Koyuncu, OGM’s Global Distribution & Partnership director, commented: “Miracle of Love is not just a series, it’s an emotional rollercoaster that explores the depths of love, the agony of loss, and the awe-inspiring power of miracles. Our talented cast and skilled production team have poured their hearts into this project to bring audiences an unforgettable viewing experience. We believe in inspiring our audiences from start to finish.”