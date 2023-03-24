Fremantle to Co-Produce ‘Fall of the God of Cars’ Drama

Fremantle, Revolution Films, Passenger and Anonymous Content are collaborating on new six-part drama, Fall of the God of Cars.

The series is written and directed by Revolution Films’ Michael Winterbottom and tells the story of Carlos Ghosn, the Brazilian-Lebanese CEO of Nissan and Renault, who was arrested in Japan and one year later orchestrated his own escape to Beirut, hidden in a music case on a private jet.

Emmy Award winning Tony Shalhoub (Monk, The Marvellous Miss Maisel) stars as Carlos Ghosn. The series was originally developed by Michael Winterbottom, Alfonso Cuaron, and Anonymous Content. Richard Brown serves as executive producer on behalf of Passenger and Fremantle, Melissa Parmenter serves as executive producer for Revolution Films, and Violaine Etienne serves as executive producer for Anonymous Content. David Levine and Garrett Kemble will oversee the project on behalf of Anonymous Content.