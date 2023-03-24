Demand Africa Launches on Freevee

The Africa Channel’s OTT service Demand Africa has expanded the distribution of its FAST linear channel, which is now available on Amazon Freevee in the U.S.

Demand Africa features original and acquired lifestyle content, scripted TV series, and movies from Africa and the rest of the world, thanks to partnerships with key distributors including MultiChoice, BBC Africa, Canal+, ETV, Film One, among others.

“DA’s new agreement with Freevee and overall expansion efforts reflects the increased demand for diverse stories from Black voices worldwide. With this increased distribution, Demand Africa stands ready to meet that rising demand and reinforce its commitment to supporting and celebrating partners in the Black content creation community by sharing their stories worldwide,” said Chris Eckman, SVP Operations & OTT Services, The Africa Channel.

In addition to Freevee, DA’s FAST channel can also be found in the U.S. via The Roku Channel, TCL, Xumo and Allen Media Group’s Local Now and The Grio. It is also available in other markets including Canada (The Roku Channel), Brazil (Samsung TV Plus), and Europe (LG Channels, Net Gem).