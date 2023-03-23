Topic Acquires All3Media’s Crime Docuseries ‘The Box’

First Look’s streaming service Topic, dedicated to crime and suspense thrillers, has acquired from All3Media International the exclusive U.S. and Canada streaming rights to three-part documentary crime series The Box. The series is slated to premiere in summer 2023.

The Box follows police detective Chris Loudon’s mission to expose the truth behind one of America’s worst serial killers. Loudon discovers a box of evidence seized decades ago and untouched. In the box are dozens of photos of young women. Throughout the series, Detective Loudon unravels a murder mystery created by a monster hiding in plain sight in small-town America, where women’s reports of sexual assault were all too frequently dismissed throughout the 1970s.

Executive producer for The Box is Darren Kemp; producer is Sarah Foudy; director is Robin Dashwood. The Box is produced by Top Hat Productions, for Paramount+ U.K. in association with All3Media International and Night Train Media.

The deal was negotiated by Jennifer Liang, vice president Programming Strategy, Acquisitions & Sales at Topic, and Jennifer Askin, senior vice president, North America at All3Media International.