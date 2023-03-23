Ch 4 Acquires ‘Queens that Changed the World’

Indie prodco Woodcut Media and distributor Abacus Media have unveiled history doc series Queens that Changed the World, acquired by Channel 4 in the U.K.

The series is produced by Woodcut Media — who brokered the deal with Channel 4 — and is distributed worldwide by Abacus Media Rights, who has already concluded pre-sales with BBC Select (U.S. and Canada), SBS (Australia), and AMC Networks International (Spain and Portugal), among other territories.

Queens that Changed the World ( 6 x 45’) focuses on a formidable group of women who led the way, often ruling in a manner that far surpassed their male counterparts. The series features Elizabeth I, Eleanor of Aquitaine, Victoria, Egypt’s pharaoh Hatshepsut, the first queen of Great Britain, Anne, and warrior queen Boudica. With psychological analysis alongside expert investigation from historians and academics, each episode delves into the challenges they faced, and their unique approach to power.

Series producer is Angie Cox, and executive producers are Kate Beal and Tom Adams for Woodcut Media.