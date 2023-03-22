Bell Media Commissions Pixcom’s ‘The Ultimate Fan’

Canada’s Bell Media has commissioned indie prodco Pixcom to produce The Ultimate Fan, a variety/musical nostalgia show to be rolled out in 10 one-hour episodes this fall on Noovo and Noovo.ca. The show is hosted by Phil Roy and produced by Veronic Charron. The series is being created as an international format for distribution.

The Ultimate Fan is a musical competition that sees 16 personalities compete to prove they are the biggest fans of hit music from the past few decades. The format immerses the audience into the best popular music from recent decades via musical games that pit four stars against each other in each episode. Surprise guests and musical performances will titillate the nostalgic fiber of the viewers.