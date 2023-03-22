Alamo’s ‘La Bandera’ Starts Filming in Tenerife

Director Martín Cuervo and playwright Guillem Clua joined forces on Spanish feature film La Bandera. The movie is a co-production between Álamo Producciones Audiovisuales — partner of Secuoya Studios — and A Contracorriente Films. La Bandera is producer Eduardo Campoy’s thirteenth project since the launching of indie prodco Álamo Producciones. Filming is set to commence in different locations in Tenerife.

The dramatic, family comedy revolves around two brothers who confront each other over a hypothetical family inheritance. The story takes place during a family dinner, where Tomás (Imanol Arias) calls his two sons, Jesús (Miquel Fernández) and Antonio (Aitor Luna), to give them important news. The patriarch, accompanied by his caretaker, Lina (Ana Fernández), takes his time to tell them what he really wants, but his sons begin to lose their temper. The film attempts to portray today’s society, where opinions seem to have no nuances, with totally opposing positions and no middle ground.