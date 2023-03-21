Icelandic Political Drama ‘The Minister’ Returns for S2

Icelandic prodco Sagafilm and Cineflix Rights have announced the second season of political drama The Minister. The 8 x 60’ series has been commissioned by Iceland’s RUV together with Denmark’s DR, Sweden’s SVT, Norway’s NRK, and Finland’s YLE.

Cineflix Rights has exclusive worldwide distribution rights to the series and has presold season two to Viaplay for its streaming platforms in the U.K. and Germany, with further deals currently in negotiation.

The Minister stars Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Trapped, True Detective, The Missing) as Benedikt Ríkharðsson, the Icelandic Prime Minister whose medical condition threatens the stability of the government and the private lives of the team around him. Anita Briem (Salt and Fire, You, Me & The Circus) reprises her role as Steinunn, the woman behind husband Benedikt’s success and his political career.

Season Two of The Minister is written by Birkir Blær and Jónas Margeir Ingólfsson. It is directed by Arnór Pálmi Arnarson and Katrín Björgvinsdóttir and produced by Hlín Jóhannesdóttir with executive producers Kjartan Thor Thordarson, Hilmar Sigurdsson, Ragnar Agnarsson and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.