GMA at NYF New York Festivals TV & Film

GMA Network will represent the Philippines at the 2023 New York Festivals TV & Film (NYF) Awards with nine entries.

In addition to GMA Network’s historical fantasy series Maria Clara at Ibarra, which earned a short-list nomination under the Entertainment Program: Drama category, GMA Public Affairs has eight titles in competition.

2022 NYF Gold World Medal awardee The Atom Araullo Specials is hoping for another win this year with two entries. Mata sa Dilim (Eye in the Dark), a doc on the online sexual exploitation of children, and Ang Nawawala (The Missing), chronicling missing persons and their families’ search.

Also earning double nominations is 2022 NYF Bronze-winner Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (KMJS), hosted by GMA Public Affairs’ Jessica Soho. KMJS is short-listed for Onse (Eleven) and Sugat ng Pangungulila (Wounds of Woes).

Reporter’s Notebook presents Baha to School (Our School is Sinking), nominated under the Documentary: Community Portraits category.

Long-running public affairs program I-Witness earns another short-list nod this year with doc Ang Langaw na Hindi Binubugaw (Black Soldier Fly) under the Documentary: Science & Technology category. Environment and wildlife show Born to be Wild is nominated for Primate Planet under the Documentary: Environment & Ecology category.

Completing the list of GMA Public Affairs entries is Runaway Child Brides: Ang Kuwento ng mga Tumakas sa Buya (Stories of Escape from the Manobos’ Buya) in the Documentary: Cultural Issues shortlist.