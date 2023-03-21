Content LA Announces Additional Speakers

Content LA has announced additional ten speakers to join the line-up for its May 18-19 event, taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles, alongside L.A. Screenings Independents.

The conference agenda covers Scripted, Unscripted, FAST and International Co-productions in a series of one-on-one conversations and panel discussions.

Among the recently confirmed speakers are Toby Gorman, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio; Kelsey Balance, senior VP, Scripted Programming at Universal International Studios; Vivian Cannon, executive VP, Drama Development at Universal Television; Marc Velez, senior VP, head of Development at UCP; Sally Habbershaw, executive VP Americas at All3Media International; Matt Creasey, executive VP, Sales, Co-Productions and Acquisitions at Banijay Rights; and Rose Marie Vega, president and founder of RMVISTAR.