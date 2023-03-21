Casta Diva Cooks Up Original Formats

Italy-based Casta Diva (the production arm of Casta Diva Group) is the prodco behind Casa Carrara — Dolci in famiglia (Carrara House – Desserts with the Family), which debuted on March 9 on the Food Network.

The six-part cooking format sees Italian pastry chef Damiano Carrara opening the doors of his workshop and his home to introduce new recipes and give viewers baking tips, alternating between his pastry atelier and his family life.

Also on the Casta Diva’s production slate for Food Network is six-part series The Green Table, hosted by Italian actor Vittorio Vaccaro (pictured). The series, which premiered on February 21, features the most echo-friendly farms in northern Italy, where Vaccaro cooks ‘green’ dishes with local products.

Among the other cooking titles produced by Casta Diva are Tarabaralla – Finché c’è dolce c’è Speranza (As Long as There is a Dessert, There is Hope), and Ci vediamo al bar – Sapori di Sicilia in sfida (See You at the Cafè – Tastes of Sicily Face Off).

“The work of our division dedicated to TV productions is proceeding successfully to the satisfaction of both broadcasters and viewers,’ said Fabio Nesi and Massimo Righini, respectively CEO and chief creative officer at Casta Diva. “Last year we reorganized the team with the addition, among others, of Francesco Gorgoni as head of the creative team, precisely to increase the production of original television formats, our real strength,” they concluded.