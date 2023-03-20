NBCUni-Ole-Sky Deal Brings ‘DreamWorks’ to Mexico

NBCUniversal International Networks & DTC and Ole Distribution have reached an agreement to distribute ‘DreamWorks’ to Sky subscribers in Mexico from March 24.

The new channel’s slate includes more than a dozen successful franchises, in addition to popular movies and series, both original productions and series that expand the movies franchises. Among them Un Jefe en Pañales: De Vuelta en los Negocios, Trolls: ¡no pierdas el ritmo!, and Las aventuras del Gato con Botas; as well as Guillermo del Toro’s Trollhunters, and the new version of Voltron, among many others.

As part of a special block that airs in the morning, DreamWorks Jr. is a series of programs produced especially for preschool children. Among the titles offered are Gabby’s Dollhouse, VeggieTales in the House, Noddy and Toyland Detective.

Currently available in 40 territories in Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe and the Middle East, ‘DreamWorks’ is now available in Mexico, expanding Sky’s linear TV portfolio, through channel 1448 to all its subscribers.