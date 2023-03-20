MIPTV Unveils Line-Up for Kids TV Summit

MIPTV unveiled the line-up for the 2023 Future of Kids TV Summit and its new networking lounge to welcome the kids industry, located in the Le Boulevard Hall in the Palais.

Staged on day 2 of the 60th MIPTV market, the summit will run from 2 p.m. and will delve into the futurescape of generation alpha, with Peter Robinson, CEO of KidsKnowBest, acting as MC throughout the day.

Headlining the analysis section, cartographer Evan Shapiro will focus on consumption patterns, commercial models and editorial trends in the ‘Evan Shapiro Maps Out The Future of Kids TV’ session. Generation alpha’s behaviors and how they interact and identify will be examined by McCrindle’s Ashley Fell, while Adam Woodgate from audience agency Dubit will take a dive into their choice of media.

In addition there will be a session on ‘How To Engage Kids & Monetize Content In The New Era’ featuring Nicolas Eglau, managing director (EMEA & Asia Pacific) of Moonbug Entertainment, and Jesse Cleverly, founder & creative director of Wildseed Studios. Steve Crombie, CEO of Totem, will host a masterclass on adapting business models for the next generation of social platforms; and Virginia Mouseler, CEO of The WIT, will present a special session on ‘What’s Fresh In The Kids & Tweens Space‘.

MIPTV organizers expect to welcome more than 430 exhibitors and 1600 buyers with participants currently hailing from over 80 countries.