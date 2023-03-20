FilmRise Acquires National Black TV Media’s Series and Movies

FilmRise has acquired the exclusive rights in all media to over 200 hours of content from National Black Television Media’s library. The territories include the U.S., Bermuda, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean. In addition to linear, TVoD, SVoD and AVoD, FilmRise will create, curate and distribute programs as single series FAST channels.

The deal features 331 episodes across 14 series including Love That Girl, starring Tatiyana Ali, Mark Adair-Rios and Bresha Webb, Arnold’s Caribbean Pizza, and Talk It Up, among others. Three films are also included in the deal: Cop and a Badman, Gangsta’s Paradise, and Rude Boy The Jamaican Don.

Max Einhorn, FilmRise’s SVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions, stated “This deal with National Black Television Media significantly adds to our free offering of Black-led content. We are excited to add this programming to our diverse library of content, especially featuring it on FilmRise Black TV and associated branded FAST channel, which offers the widest library of free content for African-American audiences.”