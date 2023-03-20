Commisso: From ‘VideoAge’ Cover to CBS Star

On Sunday, March 19, 2023, the U.S. TV network CBS featured in its weekly primetime 60 Minutes program, Italian-American cable TV leader Rocco Commisso, who was the main VideoAge‘s front cover topic in October 2017.

The VideoAge interview with Commisso took place in his Mediacom office in upstate New York, prior to his acquisition of football (soccer) club Fiorentina, a Serie A (Italy’s premiere league) team based in Florence.

While VideoAge focused on his innovating cable TV operations, the CBS program dwelt on Commisso’s sports investments in Italy. However, the VideoAge report explained how Commisso was a tough negotiator for the carriage fees of sports channels offered by his cable TV system. The full VideoAge article can be reviewed here.