Big Media Greenlights ‘Truthseekers’ S2

New York-based factual prodco Big Media has green-lit a second season of historical/investigative series Truthseekers: Greatest Mysteries (8 x 60’).

The latest broadcast and digital platforms to license the original series — co-produced with RMC in France and Wildbear in Australia — include N-TV Germany, A&E LatAm, and Filmrise in the U.S. and Canada. Off the Fence has been signed on to handle all other global rights for the series.

Season Two of Truthseekers looks at a new set of mysteries known around the world, including those unanswered questions around the disappearance of Egyptian Queen Nefertiti, the impossibly advanced construction of the ancient Incan city Machu Picchu, the controversy around the Shroud of Turin, and why it took nearly 2,200 years to discover the vast and most important tomb site in China housing the now-famous Terracotta Warriors.

Big Media is also spinning off its Truthseekers franchise into a new true crime series focusing on some of the most iconic unsolved cases of the 20th century. Cases explored in Truthseekers: Unsolved Crimes include The Black Dahlia (1947) in the U.S., Los Galindos (1975) in Spain, The Monster of Florence (1985) in Italy, The Zodiak Killer (1960s-70s) in the U.S., and Jill Dando (1999) in the U.K.