Woodcut and Abacus Media Unveil True Crime Docuseries

Woodcut Media and Abacus Media Rights, an Amcomri Entertainment Company, have unveiled two Amazon Exclusive true crime docuseries: Murder in the Red Light, and Becoming Ian Brady, licensed by Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland.

Produced by Woodcut Media and distributed internationally by Abacus Media Rights, Murder in the Red Light (3 x 45’) takes a closer look into the decades of murder cases where killers have targeted vulnerable sex workers as potential victims. The series is produced by Milly Ali, directed by Jo Conchi, and executive produced by Matthew Gordon and Kate Beal for Woodcut Media.

Becoming Ian Brady (3 x 45’) presents the complete story of Britain’s notorious killer Ian Brady, who between July 1963 and October 1965, along with his partner Myra Hindley, killed five children in the greater Manchester area.

The series is produced by Woodcut Media’s Emma Griffiths, directed by Andy Robinson, and executive produced by Matthew Gordon and Koulla Anastasi.