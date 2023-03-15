Global Agency’s ‘One Love’ Earns Top Ratings on Show TV

Global Agency’s drama series One Love, airing on Turkey’s Show TV, has achieved 8.45 ratings and 22.39 share in commercial demo, topping the rankings. The drama was also at the top of Twitter’s TT list for 12 hours with the hashtag #KızılcıkŞerbeti.

Produced by Gold Film, the series — starring Barış Kılıç, Evrim, Sıla Türkoğlu and Dogukan Gungor — tells the story of idealistic Doga, who falls hopelessly in love with a charming man from a devout family. The drama follows their relationship amidst difficult family dynamics, as they try to overcome the conflicts between the conservative and the secular in their country.